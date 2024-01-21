Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,802 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.3% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.93. 162,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $221.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

