Opes Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,626,597,000 after purchasing an additional 81,680 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,366,428,000 after purchasing an additional 110,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,457,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.78. 2,468,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,245. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $166.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.38.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

