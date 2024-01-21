Opes Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS VSGX traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $54.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,499 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

