Opes Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,411 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,364,000 after purchasing an additional 457,343 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,919,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89,212 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,416,000 after acquiring an additional 61,382 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,095,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,249,000 after acquiring an additional 181,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,584,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,324,000 after acquiring an additional 137,311 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS MTUM traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.58. 539,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.