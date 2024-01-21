Opes Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after buying an additional 972,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3,608.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 333,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after buying an additional 324,436 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,727. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

