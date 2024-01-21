Opes Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DMXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,098,833.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 164,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,710 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 143,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42,629 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 23,793 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DMXF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.04. The company had a trading volume of 20,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,094. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.87. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $561.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

