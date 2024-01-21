Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.

NULV traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.91. 97,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.70.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

