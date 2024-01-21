Opes Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises 2.1% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $55.46. The company had a trading volume of 918,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,360. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.65. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $55.46.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

