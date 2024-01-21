Opes Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,342 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $312.23. 2,035,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,998. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.24. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $219.41 and a 52 week high of $312.38. The company has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

