ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

