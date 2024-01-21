OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Downgraded by Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.00.

OMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.43.

NYSE:OMF opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. OneMain has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $50.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.71.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

