Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ONCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,330.05% and a negative return on equity of 85.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

