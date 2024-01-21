Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.06. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$6.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

