NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $790.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Tigress Financial from $560.00 to $790.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $604.03.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $594.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.42. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $595.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 583 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,757 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 241.2% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 24,630 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,197,000 after buying an additional 17,412 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

