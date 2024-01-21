Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Upgraded by William Blair to Outperform

William Blair upgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NTNX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nutanix from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded Nutanix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Shares of NTNX opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.48 and a beta of 1.32. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $55.32.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,649,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,226 shares of company stock valued at $10,796,748 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonen Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Nutanix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Nutanix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

