Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTNX. TheStreet lowered shares of Nutanix from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nutanix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.45.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $54.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of -69.48 and a beta of 1.32. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $55.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.45.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $1,125,415.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,358,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,226 shares of company stock valued at $10,796,748. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,187,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 55,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

