NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) and Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Head to Head Contrast

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and Lipocine are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lipocine has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Lipocine shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Lipocine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals $14.40 million 0.07 -$10.61 million ($6.82) -0.02 Lipocine $500,000.00 40.11 -$10.76 million ($3.14) -1.20

This table compares NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and Lipocine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Lipocine. Lipocine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and Lipocine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals -93.83% -219.83% -91.46% Lipocine N/A -54.96% -51.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and Lipocine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Lipocine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Lipocine beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands. The company also provides dermatological solutions to address skincare concerns comprising keratosis pilaris, rosacea and eczema, anti-aging, hyperhidrosis, excessive hair, and acne under the DERMAdoctor brand. It sells its products through traditional and digital beauty retailers and distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate. The company's pipeline candidates also include LPCN 1154 for postpartum depression; LPCN 2101 for women with epilepsy; and LPCN 1148, a novel prodrug of testosterone, testosterone laurate for the management of decompensated cirrhosis. It also develops LPCN 1144, an oral prodrug of androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of non-cirrhotic non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which has completed Phase II testing; LPCN 1111, an oral TRT product of testosterone tridecanoate for once daily dosing, which has completed Phase II clinical testing; and LPCN 1107, an oral hydroxy progesterone caproate product for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth. Lipocine Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

