NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on NMI in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.86.

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15. NMI has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $30.39.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.18 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 55.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NMI will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other NMI news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $243,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $4,066,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $243,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,139.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,198 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NMI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth $18,362,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551,924 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth $11,769,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NMI by 10.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,441,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,171,000 after buying an additional 417,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NMI by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 859,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,523,000 after buying an additional 402,793 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Articles

