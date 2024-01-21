NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Boosts Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 201.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,347 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,557 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up about 22.0% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $30,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 61,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 15.0% during the third quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 115,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 17.0% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 39,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 38.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on HDB shares. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB opened at $55.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $71.76.

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.