NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in NIKE were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $101.78 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $154.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.55.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

