NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on NFI Group from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 target price on NFI Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. ATB Capital raised NFI Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised NFI Group from a speculative rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on NFI Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.71.

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$12.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.73. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$7.00 and a 52 week high of C$14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.89.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$952.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$937.55 million. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%. On average, research analysts predict that NFI Group will post 0.2877337 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

