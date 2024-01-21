NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,918 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.