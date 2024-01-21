NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) Trading Down 3.8%

NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.02. 1,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 4,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
NewRiver REIT Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.
About NewRiver REIT
NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 7 million sq ft and comprises 26 community shopping centres and 12 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.
