Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Lowered to $59.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NEM. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.47.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Newmont has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Newmont by 66.6% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after acquiring an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 62.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.5% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

