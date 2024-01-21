Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 242.2% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $34.58. 10,724,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,483,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

