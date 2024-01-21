NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Up 10.8 %
Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).
