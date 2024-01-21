New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Stake Lessened by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NJR. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 68.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NJR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NJR stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $331.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.76%.

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $158,513.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,130.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

