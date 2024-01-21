New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on NGD. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.27 on Friday. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.65.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. Research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

