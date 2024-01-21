Neurogene’s (NGNE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NGNE. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Neurogene in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Neurogene in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Analysis on NGNE
Neurogene Stock Performance
Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by $1.56. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurogene will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current year.
About Neurogene
Neurogene Inc develops life-changing genetic medicines for patients and their families affected by neurological diseases. Its product candidate includes NGN-401, an investigational AAV9 gene therapy for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101 to treat neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis subtype 5 batten disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Neurogene
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.