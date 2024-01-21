Neurogene’s (NGNE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NGNE. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Neurogene in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Neurogene in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGNE opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.19. Neurogene has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $33.25.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by $1.56. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurogene will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurogene Inc develops life-changing genetic medicines for patients and their families affected by neurological diseases. Its product candidate includes NGN-401, an investigational AAV9 gene therapy for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101 to treat neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis subtype 5 batten disease.

