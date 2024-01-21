Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AXNX. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. CL King reissued a neutral rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.09.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. Axonics has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $69.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Axonics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen Noblett sold 15,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,103,931.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,905 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth $939,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth $68,499,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth $13,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

