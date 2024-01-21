Needham & Company LLC Cuts Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target to $110.00

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLXS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $98.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.47. Plexus has a 52-week low of $83.84 and a 52-week high of $115.36.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,117,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,860. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,380,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

