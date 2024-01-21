NBT Bancorp (NBTB) to Release Earnings on Monday

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $135.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, analysts expect NBT Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $39.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 102.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

