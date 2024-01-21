National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NFG stock opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.2% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.5% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 20,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

