National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $47.80 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $60.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $368.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFG

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.