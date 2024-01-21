National Bank (NBHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 22nd. Analysts expect National Bank to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. National Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.71 million. On average, analysts expect National Bank to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NBHC opened at $34.88 on Friday. National Bank has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

NBHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on National Bank

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in National Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in National Bank by 24.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in National Bank by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in National Bank by 5.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.