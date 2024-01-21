Nano (XNO) Hits Market Cap of $152.49 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00002746 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $152.49 million and $4.16 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,673.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00170109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.78 or 0.00575395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00059987 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.93 or 0.00378971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.66 or 0.00181563 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

