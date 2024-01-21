Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 2,478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 9,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.
Naked Wines Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71.
About Naked Wines
Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.
