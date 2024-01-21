Morgan Stanley’s (MS) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their market perform rating on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $91.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $102.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.40.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MS opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,073,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,648 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,463,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,223,000 after acquiring an additional 422,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098,577 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

