Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000917 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $314.14 million and $5.69 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00079252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00027149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00023325 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001467 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,102,440,056 coins and its circulating supply is 823,899,866 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

