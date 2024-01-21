Mizuho Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $77.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Nomura downgraded Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.85.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $65.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.88 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $65.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,333,891,000 after buying an additional 123,408,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $721,301,000 after buying an additional 14,386,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

