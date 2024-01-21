Mizuho Raises Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $462.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $420.00 to $462.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $461.90.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $436.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $417.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.48. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $437.07. The company has a market cap of $409.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,164 shares of company stock worth $199,248,209. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.