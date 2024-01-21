Mizuho Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $4,250.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $3,650.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,555.62.

Booking stock opened at $3,616.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,355.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,123.75. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $2,289.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,622.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Booking by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

