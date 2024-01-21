Mizuho Boosts Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target to $60.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.83.

NYSE SUN opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $40.81 and a 52-week high of $63.96.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $416,662.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the first quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 60.0% during the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Sunoco by 62.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

