MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) is Richmond Brothers Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Richmond Brothers Inc. lessened its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,481,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,168 shares during the quarter. MiMedx Group accounts for 20.3% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc. owned 1.27% of MiMedx Group worth $10,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in MiMedx Group by 2,943.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MiMedx Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,274,000 after buying an additional 1,349,728 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth about $5,519,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth about $5,288,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in MiMedx Group by 172.6% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,100,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 696,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MiMedx Group

In other news, CFO Rice Doug purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $35,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $731,752. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MDXG shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.33 million, a PE ratio of -407.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $9.27.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

