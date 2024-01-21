MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.01. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $33.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.81%. On average, research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1,590.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 249.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 170.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

