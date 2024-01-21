Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock Position Lifted by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $135.24 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $176.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.61 and its 200-day moving average is $135.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.03.

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,288.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

