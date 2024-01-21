Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up approximately 1.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $71,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MTD traded up $15.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,200.00. 153,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,992. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,141.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,154.94. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The company had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

