Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) Shares Up 7.4%

Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 12,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 63,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.

Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Metro One Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 348.73% and a negative net margin of 6,791.14%.

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc provides mobile commerce platform that enables retailers to launch their own branded mobile application in the United States. Its Mobile Commerce Merchant Platform allows small and medium-sized business retailers and enterprises to launch a branded and functional mobile app; Mobile Commerce Enterprise Platform that enables enterprise retailers, who own and operates brick and mortar store, as well as e-commerce platforms to engage with their customer online and in-store through the customer's mobile application; and Instore engagement Suite solutions.

