MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $88.62 on Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 25.8% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $405.31 million and approximately $20.62 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $88.62 or 0.00212929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00018922 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00020398 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,634.47 or 1.00038890 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011402 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004561 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,573,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,420,000 with 4,573,673.52425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 89.33360499 USD and is down -6.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $22,073,307.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

