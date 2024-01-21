Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $438.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $402.00 to $438.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $366.23.

META stock opened at $383.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $985.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $134.61 and a 52 week high of $384.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total transaction of $374,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 784,236 shares of company stock worth $265,206,391. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

